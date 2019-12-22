Carollers were singing in the rain for governor

Governor Martyn Roper and his wife Elisabeth didn’t let a downpour of rain stop a carolling show on the lawn of the Government House last week.

The young voices of Cayman Youth Choir belted out carols as the deluge continued, and the 400 guests cheered them on and sang along with them. The Ropers joined the carol singers on stage and got soaked along with everyone else.

This show of support was all the children needed, as many of them hugged, smiled and laughed off their rain-drenched appearance and sodden T-shirts.

“The timing couldn’t have been worse; just as the children from Cayman Youth Choir began to perform, the rain began. Yet they carried on performing Christmas carols in the rain,” Roper said in a press release. He said the sound system was quickly removed for safety reasons, but the choir sang even louder.

“I think it showed such Christmas spirit and the atmosphere at Government House, despite people huddling together under shelter to keep dry, was fantastic,” Roper said.

He said a lot of planning goes into these events, but the weather, of course, cannot be controlled.

“This is one event I won’t forget in a hurry. Well done to all the children and Naomi Allnutt, who carried on conducting despite the downpour,” Roper said.

Allnutt, Cayman Youth Choir’s director, said the choir was delighted and proud to have been invited to perform at the event.

“We wanted to make the performance fun for everyone, so even when the heavens opened, we kept going regardless; hopefully bringing Christmas cheer to all the invited guests,” Allnutt said.

“We were certainly soaked through by the end, but the laughter, smiles and joyful support of the audience showed the resilience, talent and dedication of our wonderful young people, and we couldn’t be more proud of them all,” she said.