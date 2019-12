Santa was not the only one delivering presents this year on Christmas.

Ayden McField-Brown was the first baby born on Christmas Day 2019 at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

He was delivered at 6:06pm on 25 Dec., according to a statement from the Health Services Authority.

Ayden came in weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Parents Kaitlyn and Thomas McField-Brown are happy for the safe delivery and healthy baby boy.

“My husband is super excited he was born on Christmas day,” said Kaitlyn.