Bikes, cars and trucks all took to Breakers Speedway Sunday evening to claim bragging rights heading into 2020. Cayman Racing Limited’s X-Massacre meet was the final racing event for 2019 and hundreds of fans looked on as the local racers competed on the track.

The event was sanctioned as a ‘grudge’ event, based on each racer issuing challenges to other racers, unlike the traditional elimination ladder format with quarter0final, semi0final and final rounds.

“This event closes out a full year of races for CRL [Cayman Racing Limited] with great overall racer and spectator participation and support,” organiser Dail Davis said. “We set out to re-ignite drag racing and indeed motorsports awareness within a controlled environment. We have seen growth in the performances of the vehicles throughout the year, but we’ve also seen growth amongst the racers, in maturity, as well as technical prowess.”

Davis added, “This sport is more than just racing; it has the potential to spawn entirely new industries and career opportunities here in Cayman, and racing is just one venue where those skills can be implemented, not just locally but abroad.” Donald Francis, who attended the event as a spectator, is no stranger to racing in Cayman. The Caymanian-born racer has been competing in the local circuit for more than a decade, and, in recent years, has been competing internationally. Francis said while he did not make the track taste his tyres this year, 2020 will mark his return.

“The racing scene here has grown. Every event that we have had, the crowd seems to be growing more and more. I decided to take my car to a level that I’m not used to, so, right now, the car is in Orlando. We are doing some prep and we should start racing [regionally] in February, and then before the end of next year, we will be back,” he said.

Someone who could give Francis a run for his money on the track is Jonathan Crossan, who clocked 5.59 seconds at the X-Massacre meet for the quickest elapsed time designation for the day. Crossan had no real challenge at the event, other than drag race veteran Jody Jervis, who was also clocking in the five-second range on the day. Unfortunately, when the two lined up at the starting line for what could have been the race of the year, Jervis’s car starting having mechanical issues.

“Jody is my biggest competitor; he is also my teacher in driving, and he has helped me along the way. So we are good buddies,” said Crossan. “It’s a friendly rivalry, you know. We are coming from the same camp and it’s really because of him my car is where it is today, because he introduced me to the engine builders. “The year has been awesome. This is the first year we got the car. We brought the car in from America already tuned and built by some guys over there. Now we fly in tuners every meet because they are the scientists behind the car; they are the ones responsible for the speed of the car. All I do is sit in the car and hold on for dear life.”

Crossan will also be taking his love of racing overseas to represent Cayman next year.

“You know, if you are doing something, try to do it at 100%. We all have to invest a lot of

money in these cars, and with the cars getting faster and more guys joining the scene, the races are getting more competitive. So we are just trying to stay one step ahead of the game. We are looking into racing in Maryland next year, which is the world cup. So, we are going to send the car up soon and get it up to par with what they require over there.”

A special award from Robert Campbell was given Jimel McLean, whose reaction time was .596 (.500 is perfect). According to organisers at the event, the first meet of 2020 is scheduled to take place sometime in January. A specific date, however, has not been confirmed.