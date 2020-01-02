Aelene Lopez, weighing 5 pounds, 15.5 ounces, is Cayman’s first baby of 2020.

Aelene was born to proud parents Aylin and Roberto Lopez at 12:36am at the Cayman Islands Hospital on New Year’s Day.

Sharing their joy with hospital staff, dad Roberto admitted they had not been expecting to be parents of the first baby born in 2020 but were wonderfully surprised when their daughter arrived early.

“We didn’t want to know if we were having a girl or boy until the due date, which was originally 14 January, so we got two surprises,” he said.

Aelene was delivered by Dr. Edward Caudeiron.

The Lopez family was presented with a gift basket donated by members of the Opposition Alva Suckoo and Anthony Eden, and a new stroller donated by NCI Cayman Islands was also presented to the couple for their new baby.