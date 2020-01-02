George Town clean-up planned

Plastic Free Cayman will hold its first area clean-up of the year in George Town on Saturday morning.

Organisers are asking volunteers to meet at the Stingray Fountain in front of Bayshore Mall at 8am. Parking is available at Bayshore Mall.

Those attending will get a free crepe and drink at the Creperie afterwards, according to Plastic Free Cayman.

The event is the latest in an ongoing series of clean-ups of beaches and roadsides by Plastic Free Cayman which is advocating for a ban on single-use plastics in the Cayman Islands.