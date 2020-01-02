51 DUI arrests in December, none on New Year’s Eve

During the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s road safety campaign in December, 51 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, but no DUI arrests were made on New Year’s Eve, according to police.

Just under 300 motor vehicle collisions were recorded during the month-long campaign, dubbed Operation Azurite 2. Those accidents included one fatality, in which Brandon Thompson died on Monday, 30 Dec.

Police were out in force over the holiday season, and issued more than 1,300 tickets for a variety of traffic-related offences, including speeding, illegal tint and use of mobile phones while driving.

While no DUI arrests were made on New Year’s Eve, two people were arrested on suspicion of DUI on the morning of New Year’s Day.

In a bid to keep drunk drivers off the road following New Year’s Eve celebrations, the RCIPS partnered with the National Drug Council for its ‘ArriveAlive345’ campaign. According to the NDC, more than 3,300 people rode the Purple Ribbon buses in Grand Cayman and more than 40 in Cayman Brac.

“We want to thank everyone who made the responsible decision to ride the Purple Ribbon buses on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning. By taking advantage of this service, you have help us in making the roads safer for yourselves and others,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, in a press release.

“We are also grateful to the National Drug Council and their many partners and sponsors for coming together and making such an invaluable opportunity possible for the citizens of the Cayman Islands, and for including us in their preparations,” he added.

Jones said that now that Operation Azurite 2 has concluded, “our focus for the coming year will be to take a proactive approach to road safety through campaigns, partnerships and operations in order to ensure safety on our roadways. We will continue to provide safety tips to all road users, as well as increase enforcement to discourage traffic offenses from being committed and encourage good driving etiquette and proper use of the roadways by all road users.”