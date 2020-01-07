EY grows Transaction Services Team

Eleanor Fisher and Tammy Fu have joined EY as partner and associate partner, respectively, in the EY region of the Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands.

They join EY from restructuring firm Kalo Advisors, where they were founding partners.

“We’re thrilled to have Eleanor and Tammy join our Transaction Advisory Services team in the region,” said EY regional managing partner Dan Scott, in a press release. “Their combined 40 plus years of experience and expertise in offshore debt restructuring and international insolvency really augment our team enabling us to provide a wide range of solutions and value to a vast array of clients.”

Fisher has more than 20 years of experience leading complex financial restructurings and insolvencies of offshore companies in the region and globally. She acted as liquidator for many funds exposed to liquidity issues and fraud. Fisher is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a Cayman Islands-qualified insolvency practitioner.

Fu also has two decades of experience working with stakeholders and companies to identify and implement solutions in complex and distressed situations. She has also served in an advisory capacity for both creditors and companies and is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an accredited mediator, and a Cayman Islands-qualified insolvency practitioner.

Both have led major international debt restructurings including the US$3.7 billion restructuring of offshore drillship group, Ocean Rig; Chinese-operated solar panel manufacturer, LDK; and Bahrain-headquartered Islamic investment bank, Arcapita. Both also acted as liquidators of large investment funds and are familiar with working in other offshore jurisdictions, having acted as liquidators in Bermuda and the British Virgin Islands.

“We’re glad to have Eleanor and Tammy join a team that can provide unparalleled, experienced service to companies and other entities in the region,” said Keiran Hutchison, EY regional head of transaction advisory services. “Both individuals are well-recognised in this region, the US and the UK as leading restructuring professionals having worked on many groundbreaking projects. In a rapidly changing, increasingly digital and disrupted business environment, they will help us help bring new products and innovation to our clients, enabling organisations to reshape results for a better future.”