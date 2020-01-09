Theaker signs on to play at UNC-Greensboro

Caymanian Callum Theaker has earned a scholarship to attend and play tennis at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Theaker, 19, said he started playing the game at the age of six as a hobby.

“It was something to do on the weekends with my family and, if I was lucky enough, I was able to join in on a few clinics during the week after school,” said Theaker.

He also played football, basketball and cricket as a child but it was tennis where his talents lay. At age 11, Theaker represented Cayman regionally for the first time in Jamaica and has since competed in several tournaments around the world, including International Tennis Federation sanctioned tournaments.

“During my last two years of high school I started training at a tennis academy in Naples, Florida where I did online school and was able to travel to all these tournaments and practise five hours a day, six days a week,” Theaker said. “It’s always been my goal and dream to play Division I college tennis and, with the help of the coaches at my tennis academy, that dream came true at the end of my senior year where I committed to play Division I tennis at UNC Greensboro. Through tennis,I’ve made a lot of great memories and met a lot of new people. I hope I can encourage others in Cayman to also play and follow their dreams.”

Theaker will start his tennis season at UNC Greensboro this spring. NCAA Division I is the top level of collegiate athletics in the United States. The Spartans play in the Southern Conference. The team went 7-15 overall last season, including a 1-6 mark in conference play. UNCG opens its season 9 Feb. when it hosts Winthrop University.