Local entrepreneur Alex Dilbert hast started a new company, Caribbean Filtration, complementing his Eco House business, an eco-friendly air conditioning and spray foam insulation company.

Caribbean Filtration manufactures high-quality pleated HVAC filters for home and commercial use in a 3,500-square-foot factory located near Industrial Park.

The company produces filters on demand in a range of standard and custom sizes. Customers can purchase the products online and have them delivered to their home or business. The filters are rated at Merv 8 and 11 efficiency.

“At Eco House we work with large commercial clients who were buying their filters in bulk and shipping them to Cayman. Manufacturing filters locally saves our commercial clients the hassle of shipping and storing the products,” Dilbert said in a press release.

The founder and director of Caribbean Filtration believes that manufacturing has a place in Cayman’s economy. “Tourism and finance have long been the pillars of our economy, but with Caribbean Filtration we are hoping to show that local manufacturing is viable and look forward to providing skilled jobs for Caymanians,” he said.