The Alexander Hotel on Cayman Brac will be reopening its doors to the public next month as self-catering accommodation.

Nelson Dilbert, son of the property’s developer Cleveland Dilbert, said the Alexander recently got the green light following government inspections.

“All of the government inspectors were very detailed and professional and we passed with an ‘excellent’ rating,” Nelson Dilbert said in an emailed response to the Cayman Compass on the status of the hotel.

The Alexander will add 32 suites to the Brac’s room stock.

The hotel closed down in 2014 amid controversy over the proposed construction of a marina in the adjacent Salt Water Pond. The construction, which never went ahead, had formed part of the original vision of the developer when the hotel opened in 2009.

The Alexander was put up for sale in 2017 and remains on the market.

“We will be using online booking services like Airbnb, Vrbo, Homeaway, Expedia and our own website www.alexanderhotelcayman.com,” Dilbert said. “The property will be able to host over 60 guests in 30 rooms, all with kitchenettes.”

All bookings will be done online, he said, adding that this will save a lot of paperwork and other administrative work, “allowing us to focus on guests”.

He said the property has a variety of room types available, including two-bedroom suites.

Dilbert said the hotel will be opening initially with only rooms available, but eventually it will open a restaurant and bar.

“We are looking forward to a busy few months, with some large groups choosing to use the property for functions and group getaways. We will be opening with two staff that will run day-to-day operations, like maintenance and guests’ services,” Dilbert said.

Tourism minister and Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman MLA Moses Kirkconnell welcomed the news that the hotel was reopening, saying both the Ministry and the Department of Tourism are “very supportive” of the move.

“Air arrivals have increased by 20% from 2015 to 2019,” Kirkconnell said, adding that vacation rentals have been in short supply, “so, the addition of 34 new hotel rooms to the available room stock will give Cayman Brac the ability to grow its arrivals and tourism-related events and businesses”.