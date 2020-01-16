Campbells celebrates 50th anniversary

The law firm that was founded by Bruce Campbell in 1970 has come a long way. From humble beginnings as a one-man band operating from the kitchen table in Campbells’s Bodden Town home, the firm now has morw than 100 employees in offices in the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

Campbells’ international expansion began in 2011, with the opening of an office in the BVI. This was followed in 2016 by the establishment of its Hong Kong office, which has grown to nearly 20 employees with a rapidly increasing client base in mainland China, the firm said in a press release.

“As with any thriving law firm, Campbells’ success is due to the quality of our partners and staff,” said Guy Manning, head of litigation, insolvency and restructuring. “We hire the highest calibre people and keep them happy. Three of our employees in Cayman have each been with the firm for almost 40 years, which speaks volumes to me about our history and our values.”

Managing partner John Wolf said the anniversary was a major milestone and the longstanding history is a source of pride for the law firm. “It’s been an incredible journey and one that we are proud to share and celebrate with our staff and clients.”