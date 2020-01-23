Eco-friendly ‘Roaring ’20s’ party planned for Brac

The fundraiser will be held at the Brac Trust House on White Bay Road, West End, on Saturday, 29 Feb.

The Cayman Brac District Committee of the National Trust will hold an eco-friendly fundraiser next month with a ‘Roaring 20s’ theme.

The Trust’s Habitat Protection Fund will be the evening’s beneficiary, according to organisers.

The fundraiser will be held at the Brac Trust House on White Bay Road, West End, on Saturday, 29 Feb.

“This will be an outdoor setting with an evening of food and musical entertainment from the past,” said Kathleen Bodden-Harris, one of the organisers.

Auctioneer Doug Ross returns to the event this year to orchestrate the live auction, and DJ Mark Knowlton will entertain with “jazzy tunes and jitterbug music”. The event runs from 6pm to 11pm.

Tickets cost $25, and cover entry, food, tea/water, entertainment and participation in the live auction, silent auction and split cash raffle drawing.

Bodden-Harris said the menu selections will comprise a buffet of memories from the 1920s, with vegan choices and desserts.

“With a hint of Prohibition, the event is BYOB for your alcoholic drinks,” she added.

Attire for the evening will be period costume or smart casual. “Gatsby, Downton Abbey, flapper, zoot suit or Sherlock Holmes are some ideas, should you decide to dress up,” Bodden-Harris said.

She added, “Each year, our fundraisers are based on raising money and awareness of being environmentally conscious, by reducing waste without diminishing the fun in our fundraising. You won’t be served any plastic and decorations are made mostly with recycled products. Recycling bins will be available for glass bottles and aluminium cans. Our neighbourly troop of Soldier Crabs will be on standby for clean-up duty.”

caymaTrust members are selling tickets under the direction of Edna Platts, on 547-0892. Event and raffle tickets will be available at the gate on the night.