Crestbridge enters US joint venture

Crestbridge and Willow Street have announced a fiduciary services joint venture in the US.

The joint venture between international family-office-services provider Crestbridge and Wyoming-based Willow Street will enable families with US-based interests to access a global platform for protecting and structuring their wealth and assets.

The move further strengthens Crestbridge’s profile in the US, with the firm having opened an office in New York last year to support its growing US-based institutional client base, the company said in a press release.

The partnership is driven by client demand and aims to combine the global expertise of Crestbridge, which has a footprint in six major international finance centres, with Willow Street’s trust and fiduciary expertise and client base, Crestbridge said.

John Harris, chairman of Crestbridge, said, “This represents a genuine commitment from both Crestbridge and Willow Street, and is a hugely positive step in helping us to realise our ambitions in the US, a market we are focused on and where our business is seeing significant growth thanks to our independence and emphasis on excellence and service quality.”

As part of the joint venture, members of Crestbridge’s family office services team will work alongside Willow Street’s staff in their Wyoming office.

Phillip Harrington, chairman and CEO of Willow Street, said, “Not only does Crestbridge offer global capabilities and further open up significant international opportunities for Willow Street, it is also a firm with a culture and client profile that mirror our own, making the collaboration an easy one.”