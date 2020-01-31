Business in brief

Androgroup Elevator trains Caymanians

Androgroup Elevator has hired three young Caymanians as apprentices. Kaleb Carter, 18; Ben Ebanks Morales, 17; and Pierre Ordonez, 22, will learn how to install, maintain and replace elevator systems across the Cayman Islands. They will start off at the apprentice stage where they will be paired with Androgroup Elevator’s experienced service technicians who will train them to move onto becoming full-service licensed and insured technicians.

In a press release, Androgroup said the need for skilled tradesmen is significant. “This is a career path that can benefit many Caymanians and we encourage the youth of today to not only look towards financial services and tourism as future career paths but also the trades,” the company said.

Civil servants earn anti-money laundering certification

Civil servants from the Ministry of Employment and Border Control, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Customs and Border Control, Financial Reporting Authority and Department of Commerce and Investment recently completed a five-day professional-certification course on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

Organised by the ministry through the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies, the training can ultimately lead to a Chartered Management Institute qualification should civil servants want to pursue it, stated a press release. Colin King, a reader in law from the University of London, facilitated the course.

DCI senior compliance officer Celia Paz Gomez was one of the 14 people who earned a certificate.

“The discussions we had as a group were based on actual scenarios and challenges in combatting them. I most enjoyed the topic on the different modus operandi of launderers and terrorists to solicit, manage and use funds, and how to detect this,” she said.