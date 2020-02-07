Caymanian doing art residency in Portugal

Caymanian artist, John Reno Jackson, is presently in Portugal for a month-long residency programme.

Jackson was selected out of numerous applicants for a spot at the PADA Studios. He said that he came across the opportunity through an open call posted online and he subsequently applied.

“They chose the artists based on the group dynamic and if they fit the programme’s thought process,” Jackson said. “Also, they liked my work.”

The intensive art programme is run by Tim Ralston and Diana Cerezino. Ralston has worked with institutions and galleries like BCI, Tate, and Hauser & Wirth, among many others.

Cerezino has extensive experience in the arts, and has worked in various galleries and on projects for the last 10 years.

Jackson said he is hoping to use this experience to develop his techniques and gain further skills from working with experienced artists from all over the world.

“I’m looking forward to working with other talented artists and developing as much as I can to bring back [what I’ve learned] to the Cayman Islands,” Jackson said.

At the end of the residency programme, Jackson will showcase the artwork he is currenty working on at an exhibition in London from 4-18 March.

Biography

Jackson is an interdisciplinary artist based in Grand Cayman. He received foundational courses in painting and drawing from the London Art Academy in 2015.

Since then, he has continued his exploration with painting-based media through a series of works created using the themes of both migration and identity. These series have led him to explore various subjects, ranging from rebellious teens to alcoholic fishermen. He is currently developing compositions that deal with digital mapping, the process of taking film-based portraits, and abstracting photo imagery through form/colour-coordination and collage.

Jackson’s works have been acquired by the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands for their permanent collection.

He currently lives and works in Grand Cayman and is a full-time painter, photographer, sculptor, performer, set designer and writer.