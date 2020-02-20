Get going with the girls

GirlForce 100

GirlForce 100 is 100 Women in Finance’s flagship female youth mentoring programme in the Cayman Islands.

Launched in 2016, the strategic partnership with the Cayman Islands Ministry of Education pairs 100WF members with 59 female Caymanian public high school students, ages 13 to 18, from John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School, who have indicated an interest in a career in finance.

Through mentorship, GirlForce 100 guides the mentees from school through tertiary education and into the finance industry.

Mentees attend one-on-one meetings with 100WF mentors bi-weekly and in groups at bi-monthly events. Mentoring sessions and group events focus on impactful goal setting and career guidance to provide the mentees with stability, support and the tools to develop skills and emerge as future leaders.

This year, GirlForce 100 enhanced its offerings through several strategic local partnerships which include the YMCA, the Cayman Islands Red Cross and the United College of the Cayman Islands.

100WF empowers women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage.

“Our work inspires, equips and advocates for a new generation of female industry leaders,” says Maples Group partner and 100WF board member, Christina Bodden. “GirlForce 100 supports this mission by encouraging female students to enter careers in finance while providing them with the tools they need to succeed.”

e: [email protected]

“GirlForce to me symbolises empowered females, who rise not just for themselves but for each other. GirlForce allows us to use our talents and abilities to move forward and build careers that better ourselves and the world around us, and we support each other in the process. GirlForce is you, me and the person next to you.”

– Asia Bush

Girl Power Cayman

Girl Power Cayman is a non-profit organisation which mentors young women between the ages of 15 and 25.

Their mission is to inspire, nurture and empower young women with lifelong knowledge, skills and values to succeed in today’s challenging and competitive society.

Their four specific aims are to equip young women with communication and soft, skills promote Caymanian culture and values, uplift and empower young women, and to foster a safe space for young women to develop.

Available programmes focus on building self-confidence and training young women to be community leaders.

“We currently have 20 members between the ages 15 and 24 who have already engaged in various activities such as an etiquette dinner, a tour of the National Museum and Mission House, and a tour of the University College of the Cayman Islands, where they were equipped with university and scholarship applications tips,” says Kelsie Woodman-Bodden, chairwoman of Girl Power Cayman. “Going forward, we have plans to help girls with public speaking, interview skills, and overall self-confidence.”

e: [email protected]

“Girl Power has created a community of women from all races and education levels striving to reach their full potential. Girl Power has provided the essential tools needed to shape young women into confident, community driven and ambitious leaders. The sisterhood I have formed has been truly uplifting and I hope Girl Power leaves a message for other girls to see that we work better when we empower each other.”

– Taniel Lee