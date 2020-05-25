Maples Group provides laptops to GirlForce 100 mentees

100 Women in Finance, a global finance industry organisation, announced that Maples Group recently donated 25 new HP laptops to GirlForce 100 mentees from John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School.

GirlForce 100 is 100WF’s local ‘Investing in the Next Generation’ programme partner.

The new laptops were sourced locally, in partnership with Office Supply, which offered a discount on each unit in support of the initiative, according to a press release. The recipients, all female high school students, received their new laptops at their homes via socially distanced direct delivery by NCI Cayman Islands, which also discounted its service as part of this collaboration.

“To continue to support our mentees with consistent mentoring, GirlForce 100 has pivoted to digital programming amid the COVID-19 health crisis,” said Christina Bodden, a partner at Maples Group, a 100 Women in Finance Global Association Board member and a co-founder of GirlForce 100.

“As part of this transition, we identified a significant technology gap among our GirlForce 100 mentees. We needed to bridge this gap, to ensure [they] could participate in their schools’ online learning platforms.”

Matthew Gardner, Cayman Islands managing partner of Maples and Calder, the Maples Group’s law firm, added, “We are delighted to support GirlForce 100 and commend them on their outstanding efforts in arranging this important initiative for local students.”

Barbara Conolly, MLA and Councillor for Education, said, “During these most challenging times, it is even more important that the public sector partner with the private sector to provide opportunities for our students. As the Councillor responsible for education, I am ecstatic that one of Cayman’s largest youth mentoring networks, GirlForce 100, was able to receive the technology they needed.”

GirlForce 100 delivers pre-career programming and mentorship to diverse, high-potential Caymanian high school students, the press release said. GirlForce 100 pairs local 100 Women in Finance members with girls ages 13-18, from John Gray and Clifton Hunter, who have indicated an interest in a career in finance and have demonstrated potential meriting their placement.

Through mentorship, GirlForce 100 guides the students in the development and progression of their career paths.

GirlForce 100 reaches, inspires and supports pre-career women of all backgrounds, to become the finance industry’s leadership pipeline, the release stated. This initiative is a strategic element in 100WF’s ’30×40 Vision’, in which women will perform 30% of the finance industry’s investment and executive team roles by 2040.

Anyone interested in becoming part of GirlForce 100 can email [email protected].