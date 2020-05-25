Glad Smith Barcadere makeover rejected

Please DON’T redevelop or put up new structures at Smith Barcadere – we have been visiting the beautiful Cayman Islands for many years now – one of the most beautiful places on Grand Cayman.
Some places should just be left alone as nature intended – and we are so happy the Grand Cayman community vetoed redevelopment plans!
Sandra Hering
