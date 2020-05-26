Business in brief

Cayman National extends loan-deferral offer

Cayman National Bank has announced the extension of the optional three-month loan deferral first announced in March. The bank offers clients in good standing the opportunity to waive up to three months of loan payments.

“Acknowledging the continued effects of COVID-19 on the economy, we are renewing this offer for another three months,” Janet Hislop, CNB president, said in a message distributed on social media.

“If you are a customer wishing to take advantage of the offer, we invite you to contact your relationship officer,” she said.

Customers can also email [email protected].

Conyers names new head of Cayman corporate practice

Conyers has appointed Matthew Stocker head of the Cayman office’s corporate practice. He joined Conyers in 2013 and has over 20 years’ experience as a Cayman attorney-at-law.

This move comes during a period of expansion for the office with strategic appointments across corporate and litigation practices, the law firm said in a press release.

“I would like to congratulate Matthew on his promotion to head of the corporate practice. He has been an integral part of the office’s success over the past seven years,” said Kevin Butler, head of the Cayman Islands office.