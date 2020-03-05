New managing director for JN Cayman

Jamaica National has appointed Jermaine Deans as managing director of JN Cayman.

Deans will develop business strategies and plans to ensure high performance and the success of JN Cayman, as well as oversee all operations and business activities of the company, Jamaica National said in a press release.

Deans said he plans to become more familiar with the various financial requirements of the people of Cayman to better provide for their needs.

“My main goal is to see how we can work to add additional functionalities to JN Cayman that are modern, that represent a new way of thinking, a new way of doing business and add value to the services that are already being offered here in the Cayman market, and by extension, the wider Caribbean,” he said.

Despite the maturity of the Cayman market, Deans believes JC Cayman will be able to provide services that are not currently available.

“My goal, therefore, is to assess the market and to look at what is missing from the offerings and to find a way to introduce and spear head those services at JN Cayman, all within the context of our license as a building society,” he said.

JN Cayman has been operating in Cayman for 27 years. As a member of The Jamaica National Group, the company mainly offers mortgage financing, as well as savings and fixed deposit accounts.

Deans joined The Jamaica National Group in 2016 as a deputy general manager of JN Fund Managers Limited.

“My hope is not just to empower our customers and members at JN Cayman to make better financial decisions in order to build wealth and financial security, but it is also to empower our staff to become leaders in their field,” he said.

Deans, who is a lecturer in portfolio management and financial markets, introduced classes in financial management to the staff when he was at JN Fund Managers Limited.

“I am very big on training and development and I believe even the best financial expert is always in need of a refresher course. Therefore, I started up a Friday class where every morning I would engage some staff members for an hour on finance related topics,” he said.

“I hope to also engender something similar here at JN Cayman, because this can only make us an even stronger team and I believe that this will redound to the benefit of our members,” he stated.

Deans said he also plans to continue JN Cayman’s work in the community through the development of sports and the arts.