UCCI students win regional research challenge

The University College of the Cayman Islands, representing the Cayman Islands, topped the Atlantic Islands regional CFA Institute Research Challenge for the second year in a row on 21 Feb. in Miami, Florida.

The UCCI team, of Brianna Godet (captain), Jordon Williams, Luis Powery, Shakina Edwards and Jhosta Williams, joined more than 6,000 students worldwide in the event organised by the CFA Institute, a global body that certifies financial analysts.

This global competition brings together students, professors, investment industry professionals and corporate sponsors to promote best practices in equity research and company analysis. The competition requires students to meticulously research, analyse and report on a company as if they were practising analysts.

Faculty advisor Kadeshah Swearing and EY Cayman’s Jennson Wong, the team’s industry mentor, coached the students throughout the challenge and prepared them for the competition on behalf of the CFA Society Cayman Islands.

The UCCI students competed in the Atlantic Islands finals against other university teams. Each team consisted of three to five undergraduate and graduate students who researched and presented their research analysis, as well as their buy, sell or hold recommendations on Skechers, a company that designs and distributes footwear.

Based on their research papers, the top four universities – UCCI as well as the University of the West Indies in Jamaica (Mona), Barbados (Cave Hill) and Trinidad (St. Augustine) – were selected to defend their theses at the University of Miami in Florida.

With this win, UCCI is among the top 56 teams in the Americas and will compete for the top two positions in the Americas Regional Competition, to be held in New York next month.

Richard Maparura, regional coordinator of the competition and CFA Institute representative, said the quality of research and presentation arguments from the students continues to improve.

“UCCI created history as the first University in the region to have retained the trophy. This win is testimonial of the quality of work, the amount of time and effort, and UCCI’s determination to succeed,” he said.