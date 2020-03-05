The Legislative Assembly’s Register of Interests has been handed over to the Standards in Public Life Commission.

The commission announced Thursday that, in accordance with Section 36(2) of the Standards in Public Life Law, which came into effect this week, the declarations submitted under the Register of Interests Law from 2013 to 2019 have now been transferred from the clerk of the Legislative Assembly.

“These records will be retained by the Commission for a period of at least five years in accordance with s.15 of the Law and from this date may be inspected by members of the public at the Offices of the Commission located at 67 Fort Street (2nd Floor Artemis House,),” it said in a statement.

The register contains all the assets held by Members of the Legislative Assembly and is required to be updated routinely.

The commission is charged with ensuring those in public life, such as politicians and government board members, maintain high ethical standards in the execution of their duties. It also sets out guidelines to guard against corruption.

The public can inspect the register, but are not allowed to photograph, photocopy, scan, video record or otherwise mechanically or electronically reproduce any part of it.

Inspections can be conducted during normal working hours, 8:30am to 5pm Mondays through Fridays, except on public holidays.

“As the Commission develops instructions for completing and submitting declarations, these, along with other information, will be released on the [Commission’s] website,” it added.