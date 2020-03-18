Cayman sports shut down by coronavirus

Cayman’s sporting associations have all cancelled or postponed upcoming games, events, and training both locally and internationally, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide. Premier Alden McLaughlin announced Friday that all sporting events will be put on hold in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Following the premier’s announcement, the Cayman Islands Basketball Association, Cayman Islands Football Association, Cayman Islands

Aquatic Sports Association and Cayman Islands Athletic Association, as well as various leagues and organisations, postponed their upcoming events until further notice.