PwC Junior Tennis Circuit on hold due to COVID-19 concerns

The Cayman Islands Tennis Club hosted its last tournament for the foreseeable future, with everything but private lessons cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

On 6 and 7 March, 39 players took part in the second round of the PwC Junior Circuit Grand Prix in all divisions: six in 10 and under, seven in 12 and under, 12 in 14 and under, and four in 18 and under. There were also five doubles teams in the 14-and-under division.

Defending 10-and-under champion, Liliana Goss, defeated Ava Pierre 6-3, 6-4 in an all-girl final. Levi Jack finished third and Aaron Rajamohan won the consolation round.

In the 12-and-under division, Mico Samson defeated Jack Mitten 6-3, 6-3. Lea Neverilova took third and Daniel Suico won the consolation draw.

Among 14-and-unders, Rafael Wejbora and Albert Berksoy clashed again in the finals, with Wejbora claiming the title 6-3, 7-5. George Zimmerman finished in third place and newcomer Gavin Sunley won the consolation draw.

In that same age division, there were many close doubles matches, including the final, which was ultimately won by Phin Ellison and Josh Richardson, 8-6, over Jake Fagan and Wejbora. Jay Jackson and Abi Anderson took third place.

The 18-and-under division featured a round-robin format, with several hard-fought three-set matches. Ultimately, Lauren Fullerton won, going 3-0 over the weekend. She defeated Zach Jackson 6-2, 6-0, Willow Wilkinson 6-4, 6-1, and Jakub Neveril 6-1, 6-2. Neveril finished second, earning three-set wins over Wilkinson 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, and Jackson 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.

“The tournament was a great success and the level of play across all divisions is noticeably improving each tournament,” said tournament director Noah Capetta. “I’m also pleased to see the success of all the girls who entered the tournament and hope more girls will be inspired to play in future events.”

As for the cancellation of matches, Cayman Islands Tennis Club president Eva Jacques explained in a statement on the organisation’s Facebook page that all upcoming group events have been put on hold, effective from 13 March, due to safety concerns with coronavirus.

“For now, only private lessons (2 or less) will be allowed and members will also be allowed to book courts and play at their discretion. We will monitor things closely and adjust as necessary,” the statement said.

“Members and guests will not be penalised for this suspension – any prepaid sessions/lessons will be continued at a later time when we resume normal business again. This is not just about each of us individually, but rather about being truly community minded and looking at the greater good. The sooner this stops, the better for everyone!”