Landfill blaze extinguished after 12-days

The major landfill fire that erupted Saturday, 7 March, forcing road and school closures and resident evacuations in George Town, has now been extinguished, a government press release said on Wednesday.

“The fire is now fully extinguished. Smoke is no longer emitting from the site and all hotspots have now been identified and doused,” the release read.

Controlling the fire required around-the-clock work by the Cayman Islands Fire Service and the Department of Environmental Health.

Fire officers will remain on site at the George Town Landfill through Wednesday night as a precautionary measure. The Royal Cayman Islands Police will also deploy its helicopter to monitor the situation and provide aerial images.

“I anticipate fire officers will no longer be required on site from tomorrow morning,” said Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker,

“CIFS will continue to work closely with DEH colleagues as usual and have instructed them to inform us as soon as any potential signs of ignition, however small, are identified.

“I am immensely proud of our crews and partner agencies who have put in great effort to tackle this difficult situation, many of whom working long hours to see the fire to full extinguishment.”