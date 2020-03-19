Police respond to report of gunshot

Police officers responded to reports of a gunshot being fired on the outskirts of the Rock Hole community on Monday night.

Shortly after 7:30pm, the Firearms Response Unit was dispatched to McField Square, at the junction of School Road and Gresscott Lane, George Town, a spokesperson for the RCIPS said.

“Officers attended the locations and made checks in the area,” said RCIPS media officer Jodi-Ann Powery. “No injuries were identified, and no illegal activities were seen while the officers were present.”

The matter remains under police investigation. Anyone with information can contact the George Town Police station at 949-4222.