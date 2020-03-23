Jamaica National Group victim of ransomeware attack

The Jamaica National Group has apologised for the disruption of its services on 14 March, saying it had experienced a data security incident as a result of a ransomware attack.

While the incident caused some disruption of services, no customer accounts were affected, Jamaica National said in a press statement. Client accounts are held and protected by a separate system.

However, the group has determined that “data relating to some members and customers were taken during the data security incident”.

“While we have no reason to believe that this information has been used in any fraudulent activity, we are taking the precaution to inform members, customers and the public at large,” Jamaica National said. “As required by law, we have also taken the necessary steps to advise the regulatory agencies in all countries in which we operate.”

The Jamaica police and other security agencies have been informed and are investigating the matter.

The banking group said it had taken action to minimise the possibility of a reoccurrence and is carrying out a review of IT security infrastructure.

The bank apologised for the data breach but said it could not provide any more information, because the incident is the subject of a criminal investigation.

“We apologise to all our members and customers, especially as this incident occurred during such a difficult period in our country,” Jamaica National said. “Please be assured that we will be providing full support to members and customers who have been affected.”