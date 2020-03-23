Online broker Tradeview opens new office

Tradeview Markets has opened a new office in Anderson Square in George Town.

The global broker has more than 20,000 clients and affiliates around the world. It provides traders and investors with direct market access to securities and futures markets in 31 countries as well as foreign exchange trading on 25 of the world’s most liquid currency pairs.

Tradeview’s decision to open a new office in George Town will allow the company to better serve its existing and future clients in the Cayman Islands, the company said in a press release.

The new office is managed by Paul Meyer, a young Caymanian with several years experience in the brokerage industry. Meyer has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Guelph’s economics and finance department and completed the Canadian Securities Course.

“The new office has dedicated space for Tradeview clients to meet with a knowledgeable professional about establishing and managing an account and learning about the many trading opportunities Tradeview makes available to its clients,” Meyer said.

“This is a real advantage in serving Cayman Islands’ customers in addition to Tradeview’s strong online support and TradeGATEHub social trading platform.”

Tradeview was established in 2004, and Tradeview Ltd. has been licensed to conduct securities investment business by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority since 2012.