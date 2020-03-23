Man killed in motorcycle crash

A 44-year-old man from George Town was killed Monday after losing control of his motorbike.

The accident happened around 12:10am, at Hurley Merren Boulevard, between the Red Bay and Chrissie Tomlinson roundabouts.

Police and other emergency services were alerted by 9-1-1 of the accident. They found the motorcycle rider unresponsive at the scene.

Police said the man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where he was pronounced dead by an attending doctor.

The man had been travelling east on Hurley Merren Blvd when he lost control of his black Ducati motorcycle, causing the collision to occur. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The matter is under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

The east bound lanes on Hurley Merren Blvd were closed as a result of the investigation, but have since been opened to the public.