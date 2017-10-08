NEW: East End road closed following fatal crash

A motorcycle rider died Sunday morning after his vehicle and a truck collided in East End.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday along Sea View Road near the Blow Holes area.

The motorcycle rider, who was not immediately identified, was taken to hospital but later succumbed to this injuries, according to police.

The section of road where the accident occurred is “closed until further notice,” police said. Drivers were advised to take alternate routes for the time being.