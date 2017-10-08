50 years ago: Flights begin from Jamaica

Visiting at the Beach Club last week were Dr. and Mrs. James Kennedy of Houston, Texas. Dr. Kennedy is one of the leading heart specialists in the Sates. With them were Dr. and Mrs. Ralph Vaughan of Boston, Massachusetts.

Due to the volume of work, Mr. R. Cayer, the U.S. Consul from Jamaica, extended his stay in the islands. He visited Cayman Brac and dealt with quite a few applications in that island also.

We welcome Mr. Pershing Merren who has been away at sea for some time. He arrived from Italy and is now happily settled with his family.

We are happy to see that Mrs. Wentworth Bodden has arrived from Miami and so far her eye operation has been successful. Her mother Mrs. Kingsley Thompson and her sister Mrs. Austin Bothwell have all returned feeling fine.

Mr. Watson is home for a while with his wife Billie Lee.

We are happy to announce that CBA started the first regular flight to Jamaica on Oct. 2.

Arrivals from Kingston on the second were Mr. John Conolly, who states that his wife had her operation and is doing well; Mrs. Basil Monteith, wife of the acting judge, arrived to spend a few days with her husband; Mr. John Elliott of White Sands Cottages; Mrs. AJ Moo Young to join her husband who is on the island on Texaco Co. business; Mr. Leo Sullivan who is spending some time in the island as guest of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Thompson. He was accompanied by a friend Mr. George Johnides.

Also Mr. Stanley Wood of British Dev Corporation in connection with the schools, Miss Maggie Miller, Mrs. Florence Jervis and little daughter.

We welcome back Dr. and Mrs. Charles Broadbent after a most wonderful holiday in which they toured the U.S., having spent some time in the Washington and thence the West Coast, New Mexico and up to Vancouver, Toronto and various other places.

Northbound on the 2nd were Ruby Silbernagel and baby Patricia, who enjoyed her visit at South Sound with her parents; Mr. Austin Piercy who returned to sea after a brief visit home. He hopes to return for Christmas; Mr. Orion M Bodden who has gone to join his ship Ore Neptune, NBC at Mobile. Ala.; Mrs. Millie Banker who is on a fortnight’s visit with her brother Mr. Therlo Andrews and family in Mobile, Ala.; also Mrs. Darley Solomon and 3 children Darla, Darley and Doss, who are on a visit.

Departures Northbound on the 4th were Mr. Norberg Thompson and son Kel, who will join his wife and son in Miami and then go on to New Jersey for a Bakers’ Convention; Capt. and Mrs. Theo Bodden who are on a holiday when they will visit relatives in Mobile. Capt Theo will also attend a convention in North Carolina; Mr. and Mrs. Neville Ebanks and Mr. Urban Myles. Mrs. Ebanks will go on to New York and her husband and Mr. Myles will go to Jacksonville to join their ship; Mrs. Eric Bergstrom of Tortuga Club to Miami for a few days; Mr. and Mrs. Albert W Sykes and son Richard, who returned home after a pleasant stay at South Sound with relatives Mr. and Mrs. Hedley Conolly.