Self-isolating students invited to ‘Stay In and Chill’

Students who have recently returned to the island from overseas and who are in self-isolation are being invited to join a ‘Stay In & Chill’ Facebook group that offers them activities and resources to keep entertained and connected.
The Alex Panton Foundation launched the ‘Stay in & Chill’ project along with the Health Services Authority and the Ministry of Community of Affairs.
“This project is designed to support students how are practising safe isolation, by providing them a range of free virtual activities, workshops, and resources in order to stay healthy and emotionally connected. The working group behind this project consists of clinicians and educators,” organisers from the Alex Panton Foundation said in a press release.
Students are invited to join the private Facebook group and take part in a range of live sessions via Zoom or recorded sessions for students to participate in and watch. Sessions include yoga, meditation, fitness classes, poetry and writing workshops, makeup tutorials and others.
Students can find the ‘Stay in & Chill’ group by visiting the Alex Panton Foundation’s Facebook page, scrolling down to find the group and pressing ‘join’.
A flyer has also been sent out to all students who are self-isolating in the designated hotels, and to government and private schools, according to the press release.
Workshops and classes available:
- Yoga and meditation classes
- Fitness classes by personal trainers
- Psycho-education workshop
- Poetry Workshop
- Makeup tutorials by professional makeup artist
- Fun engaging activities to stay mentally stimulated
- Group challenges
- Creative activities with music, writing, art/craft
- Daily polls
