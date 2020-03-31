Cayman Enterprise City announces remote mentorship

Cayman Enterprise City’s ‘Summer in the City’ internship programme is offering remote placements and online mentorships in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The programme, in its eighth year, aims to connect local talent with special economic zone community members.

“Innovation thrives during difficult times and we have stepped up to the challenge that the COVID-19 outbreak currently presents by offering dynamic opportunities, like remote mentorship placements and online workshops,” said CEC’s chief executive officer, Charlie Kirkconnell, in a press release.

“Digital careers offer a wide range of options, are naturally flexible, and are intrinsically in constant evolution. We’re thrilled to be able to offer new, exciting, and meaningful opportunities within Cayman’s growing tech sector,” he added.

Remote mentorships range from a one-on-one virtual ‘pep-talk’ session to six-month recurring online meetings with industry professionals.

The zone has entrepreneurs representing a range of industries, including digital marketing, medial technology, global business development, software development, engineering, and commodities and derivatives trading.

The ‘Summer in the City’ programme is open to Caymanians and residents of the Cayman Islands between the ages of 18 and 25. During virtual workshops and meeting sessions, mentees can expect to receive practical advice, encouragement, insights into various digital industries, CV support, and guidance when it comes to applying for job opportunities, the release stated.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Enterprise Cayman ‘Summer in the City’ programme, with the application deadline extended to Sunday, 5 April 2020.

For more information on the programme and to apply online, visit www.enterprisecayman.ky or email [email protected].