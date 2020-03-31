Chamber webinar to guide employers on redundancies

As employers across the Cayman Islands grapple to cope with the business downturn brought on by COVID-19, the Chamber of Commerce will be facilitating a series of webinars to disseminate business information and guidance to both members and non-members.

The first free webinar, hosted in partnership with HSM, will take place Wednesday, 1 April, from 9am to 11am. The session aims to help employers deal with “the difficult but necessary issues of redundancies, lay-offs and work permit termination or suspension, in a legal and sensitive manner”, the Chamber said in a press release.

“The Chamber is here to help local business navigate these trying times as best they can, by providing relevant information and resources in a variety of formats,” Chamber CEO Wil Pineau said.

“This is the first of a series of webinars that we hope will provide timely and practical information. I encourage employers to monitor the Chamber’s social media channels for details of future webinars and other available resources.”

The webinar will allow employers to meet online with a specialised panel of lawyers. The two-hour interactive meeting will take the form of presentations followed by question-and-answer sessions.

The presenters will provide information to help employers make the right decisions, utilising best practices, where considerations of business survival and continuity force them to turn to Labour Law provisions for redundancies, lay-offs and termination or suspension of work permits, the Chamber stated.

Facilitating the presentations will be Huw Moses, managing partner, and Nick Joseph, partner, at HSM. Employment attorney Hilary Brooks and immigration attorney Alastair David will also participate.

All employers who want to take part in the webinar are required to pre-register using the link below. The link will take employers to the Chamber registration page where they will be provided with technical instructions for attending Wednesday’s session.

Participation will be limited to 100 attendees, and so interested employers are being encouraged to register early.