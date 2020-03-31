Department of Environmental Health Director Richard Simms has warned the public against disposing of vehicle batteries with the regular waste following what he described as a “small” fire at the George Town landfill Monday afternoon.

According to a Department of Environmental Health statement, the fire broke out at the landfill around 2:30pm.

The incident was caused when a vehicle ran over a vehicle battery that had been tipped in the regular waste, causing the battery to burst, he said.

The fire was quickly extinguished by DEH staff, but the Cayman Islands Fire Service was called out of caution.

“These should always be dropped off at our 24-hour drop at the landfill in the designated areas for batteries. Mixed in with the general waste, they increase the already existing risk of combustion,” Simms said.

This fire follows a major fire at the dump earlier this month which burned for almost a week. In that fire, high winds escalated a deep-seated fire and created an inferno at the dump, which prompted evacuations of nearby communities and schools and business closures.