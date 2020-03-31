Police arrest wanted man

Police arrested Manuel Carter on Saturday, about whom they issued a public alert last week.

Just after 2:45am Saturday, officers on patrol in West Bay responded to a report of Carter allegedly threatening a man with a machete at a restaurant on North West Point Road.

Officers later located and arrested Carter at a West Bay address.

“Following his arrest for the incidents on North West Point Road, Carter was arrested on suspicion of several burglaries that had taken place in the West Bay area during the month of March,” police said in a statement.

Carter was also arrested on suspicion of escaping lawful custody and assaulting police, following an incident that took place on 23 March, where he was located by an officer on patrol, who attempted to arrest him.

Twelve charges have been laid against Carter, including two counts of burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, resisting arrest, escaping lawful custody, assaulting police, two counts of causing fear or provocation of violence, handling stolen property, and breach of curfew.

He appeared in court Monday, via video link, and was remanded into custody.