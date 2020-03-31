Local artistes join #StayhomeCayman call

A team of local musicians has come together to record the national song ‘Beloved Isle Cayman’ in an effort to spread government’s call for all residents to stay home.

The aim of the video is to encourage the community to flatten the curve on COVID-19 by staying away from public spaces.

The effort has been organised by Derri Dacres-Lee, former secretary of the Cayman Islands Music Association board and current chairperson for the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee.

Speaking with the Cayman Compass Monday, Dacres-Lee said she was inspired to help spread the word for Cayman to stay home after seeing the efforts of Premier Alden McLaughlin and the government.

“I felt like this is the time to build the community spirit and for everyone to come together to continue to show the love and support for each other, and there is no better way to do it sometimes than through music,” she said.

Dacres-Lee explained she contacted local artistes, including Brent McLean, Danny Loops and Vashti Bodden, and had them sing the national song individually in their homes and put it all together in one video.

The video is now making the rounds on local media, and was played Monday at the end of the government’s daily televised coronavirus media briefing on CIGTV and on its YouTube channel.

“We just want to say stay safe, Cayman, and continue to show the love and stay home. ‘Stay home, Cayman’ – that’s the message we are trying to send primarily. We also want to support the premier and the Cayman Islands government,” she said.

Dacres-Lee thanked Mona Lisa Meade and Bodden for assisting in the production of the video.

McLaughlin has continuously stressed the need for residents to stay home.

Cayman is currently under a soft curfew during daylight hours, which allows limited movement, for 90 minutes of exercise and trips to the supermarket, gas station or pharmacy.

From 7pm to 5am, the community is on full lockdown. During this time, no movement is allowed except for essential workers who have permission to traverse the roads in the line of duty only.

