New international cybercrime scheme flagged by Interpol

Cayman businesses owners are been warned of a new international cybercrime scheme, that could result in hackers stealing sensitive information with the help of their unsuspecting victims.

The scheme, which could be described as a ‘Trojan horse’, involved hackers mailing out packages to targeted businesses. The packages often contain gift cards or toys and a USB.

“When these USB devices [are] connected to a company computer, the device gathers system information, gains administrator privileges, and then forwards the information to a remote server,” said an RCIPS media officer. “A fake message box is often displayed during this process warning of errors on the thumb drive.”

The scheme was flagged by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol). Police said there is no evidence to suggest the packages have been received in Cayman; however, people are being warned to be aware of the potential dangers of connecting USB devices from unknown sources to their systems.

Police said if you believe you may have fallen victim to this or a similar scheme, you should contact the RCIPS. The Financial Crime Unit can be reached at 949-8797.