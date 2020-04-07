A 23-year-old Bodden Town man has been charged for breaking curfew as well as several road offences.

The charges stem from a police chase that ended in the man’s arrest on Saturday, 4 April.

A statement from the RCIPS said officers had received reports from members of the public about several people out and about riding their motorbikes, in breach of curfew, in Lookout Gardens, Bodden Town.

“Officers observed a group of persons who sped off at high speed on motorbikes,” said an RCIPS media officer. “The police helicopter followed the riders, one of whom abandoned a motorcycle in George Town and fled on foot.”

The abandoned motorbike was seized by police, while officers pursued another rider, who continued into Newlands, where the rest of the pursuit was captured on camera by residents.

In one video, the rider can be seen speeding down a narrow residential street, with a police officer on a motorcycle not far behind. Officers eventually were able to bring the speeding rider to an abrupt halt and take him into custody.

“The man has been formally charged with breach of curfew, dangerous driving, resisting arrest, using an unregistered vehicle, and using a vehicle without a certificate of roadworthiness,” police said.

The rider was expected to have made an initial court appearance via video conferencing on Tuesday.

Officers say a 23-year-old woman, also of Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of breach of curfew and obstructing police in relation to the incident. She has been released on bail pending further investigations.