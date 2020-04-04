UPDATED: Police chase, arrest dirt-bike rider

UPDATED: 6pm, 5 April: The biker arrested late Saturday afternoon was among a group of dirt bikers chased by police that day, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne confirmed Sunday.

Speaking at a daily briefing, the commissioner said the 23-year-old rider was arrested at the scene after crashing his bike. A second biker also crashed, but fled the scene.

Byrne said the police helicopter had tracked the bikers from the sky while traffic cops pursued them on the roads.

The biker was among 18 people found to be in breach of curfew overnight Saturday and into Sunday afternoon. The commissioner said he would be prosecuted for breaching curfew and other offences.

Original story:

A dirt-bike chase ended Saturday afternoon with police taking the rider into custody.

Police brought the speeding bike to a halt in North Sound Estates in Newlands. The chase and the subsequent arrest were captured on video by a number of local residents.

In several of the videos that have surfaced on social media, the man is seen speeding up and down a narrow street which is flanked by homes on both sides. Residents who filmed the incident watched from the safety of their homes while an officer on a police motorcycle gave chase. The videos also show police cars travelling some distance behind while the police helicopter can be heard overhead.

In one video, a police officer standing on the roadside can be seen grabbing the rider from his dirt bike, and bringing him to the ground. Seconds later, other officers arrive in their vehicles and encircle the rider, taking him into custody.

The arrest came as the Cayman Islands remained under a soft curfew Saturday. There is currently an alternating hard and soft curfew system in place. During soft curfew hours, only essential workers and people visiting supermarkets, gas stations or pharmacies are allowed on the roads.

The dirt-bike incident happened just one day after Police Commissioner Derek Byrne announced more stringent curfew measures, including an all-day hard curfew on Sunday.

A person caught breaking the curfew regulations can be fined up to $3,000 or imprisoned for up to one year.