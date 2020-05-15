Bush hearing pushed back to June

An administrative adjournment has pushed back a mention hearing of Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush, in relation to assault charges.

Bush, a serving MLA and veteran politician, was charged with four counts of common assault in April. The charges stem from an incident in February, during which Bush is alleged to have engaged in a physical altercation with a staff member of the Coral Beach bar on West Bay Road.

Bush’s matter was first listed before the Summary Court for 22 April, at which time he was bailed to return to court on 15 May. However, his name did not appear on the cause list for today (Friday), nor did he attend court.

The Criminal Registry confirmed that the matter was adjourned administratively until 12 June.