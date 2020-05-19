Heineken Happy Hours feature DJ LYNXX and James Geary

While Cayman shelters at home, Heineken and Compass Media keep bringing live music to fans locally and abroad.

The Heineken Happy Hour is happening once again on Wednesday and Friday at 5pm, streaming live at www.facebook.com/caycompass.

This week features DJ LYNXX on Wednesday and musician/singer/songwriter James Geary on Friday.

Tune in and interact with the performers via the comments section. Don’t be surprised if you meet people listening from around the world.

DJ LYNXX

Since 2009, DJ LYNXX has been spinning hit after hit from Boston to Stockholm. Performing as a guitarist, pianist, and vocalist, he has perfected the art of music in many forms. Not only has he produced music, he has also worked behind the camera in the development of numerous music videos. He has spent over the past five years as a producer and on-air personality for radio stations in many countries, including the US and the Cayman Islands.

James Geary

Geary strives to unify many diverse groups by creating unique experiences through passionate music. Drawing upon his diverse background, he creates a fusion of R&B, reggae, rap, rock and adult contemporary through inspirations such as John Legend, Neworldson, Lecrae, P.O.D. and Jimmy Needham.

Following the release of his debut EP, ‘Roots’, Geary is currently writing songs for a second EP and his first full length album, which he hopes to release in the fall of 2020.

If you like what you hear, please consider tipping the performers at https://eventpro.ky/heineken-happy-hour/. Entertainers are struggling at this time, so every penny counts.