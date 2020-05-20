Man charged with robbery, assault

A 27-year-old West Bay man was charged Monday with robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault, following a break-in at a home in George Town last week.

Police said they responded to a report just after 4:30pm on Thursday of two men entering a residence in Whitman Seymour Drive and assaulting the occupant. A quantity of cash was stolen.

The defendant was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and aggravated burglary and held in custody pending investigations, according to an RCIPS press release.

The man appeared in court Tuesday, via video-link, where he was granted bail to return on 12 June.