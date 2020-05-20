Upgrades to Shedden Road in George Town are continuing, with asphalt from a portion of the road from the Thomas Russell Avenue intersection cleared in preparation for repairs and re-paving.

The National Roads Authority and its subcontractor have also commenced work on the pavement on Shedden Road between the Jacques Scott signal and the Eastern Avenue intersection, a notice issued Tuesday said.

The NRA said movement through the area will be partially restricted as the works progress.

“Motorists are being asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and to drive with caution to ensure safety of the work crews,” the notice said.

Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew addressed these roadworks Friday at the COVID-19 briefing, saying that it was hoped that the NRA would get a little bit ahead of government’s phased unlocking of the construction industry, which could put close to 3,000 workers back on local roads.

“But it took a while for us to get the testing done on our crews and, of course, it’s not just the NRA crews that needed to be tested but also the Island Paving crews. So we are up and going, the guys are moving as quickly as they can,” he said.

Last week, Premier Alden McLaughlin announced the reopening of some construction projects as Cayman moves from Level 4 (high) to Level 3 (moderate) suppression, which allows businesses like hardware stores and garages to open to the public.

Hew added there is still some time before more industries open up and traffic gets a bit busier.

“I anticipate that, if necessary, we will have to take advantage of the hard-curfew time in some of the busier intersections … Shedden Road, North Sound Road. Those streets we’ve been trying to upgrade for quite a while now but, with the traffic congestion that we had been experiencing over the last few months, it was never a perfect time,” he said.

He said the focus is on those high-traffic areas and the NRA may have to look at other options as more people are released from the shelter-in-place restrictions.

“Perhaps we will have to appeal to the competent authorities to do those during the hard curfew time when there’s no traffic,” he said.