George Town man charged with 2 burglaries

Police arrested and charged a 43-year-old man in relation to two burglaries in George Town.
The man, from George Town, was arrested on Friday. He was charged with burglary, theft, damage to property and breach of curfew in relation to a burglary at a bar on Mary Street on Sunday, 17 May.
The man subsequently was also arrested in relation to another burglary at a restaurant on Eastern Avenue on Thursday, 21 May. He has been charged with burglary and breach of curfew in relation to that incident.
He appeared in court Monday (25 May) via video-link.
He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again on 9 June.
