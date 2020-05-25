Man charged with ganja, firearms offences

Police officers arrested a man after finding a ‘Jamaican-style canoe’, along with packages of suspected ganja and two handguns, including live rounds of ammunition, in the Spotts Beach area on Thursday morning.

The 46-year-old Jamaican man was arrested following a police search for the vessel’s crew.

On Saturday, he was charged with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, being concerned in the importation of ganja, being concerned in the supply of ganja, and landing in the Cayman Islands without specific permission by an officer, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said on Monday.

Officers located the vessel around 5am on Thursday and discovered the suspected ganja and firearms during a search of the area, the RCIPS reported.

“The police immediately initiated a search for the crew of the vessel that was found, which had apparently landed illegally,” the RCIPS release read.

The man was arrested just after 11am Thursday on suspicion of illegal landing and firearm- and drug-related offences.

He appeared in court on Monday via video-link and was remanded in custody until 8 June.