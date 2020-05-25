CMR harassment case returns to court

The trial of Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Hill began on Monday in relation to a charge of harassing local businessman Matthew Leslie.

In February, in Grand Count, Hill pleaded not guilty to the charge of using an ICT (information and communications technology) network to abuse/annoy/harass. The judge-alone trial is set down for five days.

Prosecutor Darlene Oko outlined the Crown’s case in a Zoom hearing before Justice Roger Chapple. The charge alleges that, between 1 Feb. and 25 Feb. 2019, Hill used the ICT network and/or social media applications, as well as a podcast, to harass Leslie.

Oko said audio, video and transcripts would be submitted as evidence. “Once you’ve looked at them, you’ll be satisfied the podcast [titled ‘Surviving Matthew Leslie’] was abusing and harassing Mr. Leslie,” she told Justice Chapple.

She said the podcast made various allegations regarding Leslie’s sex life and accused him of being a dishonest person and a liar.

Leslie was the first witness called, and he gave evidence via Zoom from Belize, said he had first met Hill in 2008 or 2009, and he had given her office space in exchange for assisting him with IT and administration in his security business.

While a livestream of the court proceeding was broadcast on Cayman Marl Road’s social media Monday morning, Court Administrator Suzanne Bothwell advised that the video stream was not allowed, and it was discontinued during Leslie’s testimony. The case was not streamed on judicial.ky website.

“What Ms. Catron (Hill) is doing is not permitted by the rules and I am advised that the Judge has already advised her of the same,” Bothwell wrote the Cayman Compass.

“I have put the court on notice of the breach.”

The case continues.