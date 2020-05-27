Pharmacy confirms staff member has COVID

Health Care Pharmacy in Grand Harbour is closed for a single day today as it sanitises its store after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The pharmacy, in a posting on its Facebook page, said the staffer is asymptomatic and was tested as part of the company-wide testing of front-line staff.

“On top of the already heightened sanitation process carried out at each of our locations, our Grand Harbour Pharmacy will be closed today, May 26th, for stringent sanitation procedures in our store,” the company stated.

It added that no customers would be allowed inside the pharmacy today, but they can collect their prescriptions kerbside. Customers can call 947-8900 with any questions.



The pharmacy’s store in Governor’s Square will be open from 9am to 4pm for prescriptions. Customers can call 949-8900 or on Whatsapp 329-7313 for prescription refills and transfers at the Governor’s Square location.