WORC asks employers to report cancelled work permits

Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman is asking employers to notify the department if the employment of any of their staff members has ended.

Under Section 9 of the Immigration Regulations, anyone who fails to notify the department of cessation of employment commits an offence that is liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000, WORC said in a press release.

“During this time while we deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19 to the Cayman Islands, we understand that things are not necessarily business as normal for many employers. However, we remain committed to serving you and keeping you informed, as we aim to promote continued compliance with local Immigration legislation,” WORC said.

The department also reminded employers to ensure all work permits are current and up to date. Employees on work permits are not allowed to engage in any duties for any other employer, or outside the approved occupation, without approval from WORC. Failing to comply can result in prosecution, the department warned.

Work-permit cancellations should be submitted to [email protected]. To report immigration-related complaints or concerns, email [email protected]