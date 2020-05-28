NCVO launches HeARTS from Home edition of annual telethon

From the early days of the radiothon to the addition of the telethon, the National Council of Voluntary Organisations has produced a show featuring a host of local talent, while appealing to the community for much-needed donations.

Now in its 41st year, the annual fundraiser will be adding an online element to counteract the restrictions placed on movement and gatherings due to the coronavirus. It will be held on Saturday from noon to midnight, in memory of founder and former board member, Olive Miller, OBE, who passed away on 19 May at the age of 98.

“She was a passionate woman who deeply cared about the needs of the community, especially children,” said Miriam Foster, CEO of the NCVO. “Since 1974, her drive [has] shaped the NCVO’s rich history of helping.”

The public can tune in to watch pre-recorded content submitted by musicians, dignitaries, poets and representatives from the NCVO – in collaboration with OneWorld Entertainment, Cayman Life TV and Juse Media – asking Cayman to financially support the charity.

There will also be raffles, sponsor videos and artist highlights, all aimed towards reaching the NCVO’s goal of raising $1.6 million for annual operating expenses.

The live portion of the event will take place in the Zoom Room, a virtual ‘backstage’, with hosts, games and live updates of the funds raised.

The telethon is usually scheduled in the fall, but the pressing need for donations has pushed organisers to move it to earlier in the year.

“The NCVO needs your help now more than ever,” said Foster. “We are not collecting school fees and our overtime at the home has doubled because the care workers live on site 24/7, leaving their families for 30 days at a time.

“We have taken a $200,000 loss and it looks to continue. I refuse to have our founder pass and let the NCVO pass as well.”

The telethon will be simulcast on www.ncvo.org.ky, Cayman Life TV on Logic Channel 33, Radio Cayman, and Hurley’s Media radio stations, as well as social media platforms.

Additionally, the community can participate in other elements of the telethon:

1. Become a member of the NCVO’s Nifty Neighbour Membership Programme by completing the $92 for 92 Kids Challenge

2. Visit the virtual HeART Market and purchase art and experiences

3. Play Bingo with a Beat with a Beat and listen to local DJs

4. Share a Meal with the NCVO by ordering from a participating restaurant

“We provide direct, essential services to 92 children,” said Foster. “Help us fulfil Ms Olive’s legacy and allow the NCVO to continue to be dedicated to the care, education, and well-being of children and families of the Cayman Islands.”

How to donate

Visit www.ncvo.org.ky and click ‘Donate Now’.

Visit caymangiftcertificates.com/ncvo. Pay at the at the cashier terminal at any Foster’s supermarket location until Saturday.

Paint an NCVO Love Bank and fill it with funds. Contact 3 Girls & a Kiln to collect bank and materials.

Bank account transfer: CNB KYD #011-05773, CNB USD #022-09582, Scotia #10025032.

Write a cheque made payable to the NCVO.

Donate sealed meal ingredients or arrange for restaurant delivery for an NCVO family as a treat. Email [email protected] to arrange.

Call 949-2124 throughout the telethon to make a pledge.

| For more information about the NCVO and the telethon, visit www.ncvo.org.ky.